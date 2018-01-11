January 12 2018
Tevet, 25, 5778
Canada: Chances of U.S. leaving NAFTA must be taken seriously

By REUTERS
January 11, 2018 16:50




Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

LONDON - The United States must be taken seriously when it says it might walk away from NAFTA, Canada's foreign minister said on Thursday, a day after government sources said Ottawa was increasingly convinced US President Donald Trump would pull the plug.

Chrystia Freeland also told reporters that Canada had come up with some creative ideas in a bid to solve the toughest challenges facing negotiators when they meet for the sixth and penultimate round of talks to modernize the North American Free Trade Agreement later this month.


