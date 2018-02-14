February 14 2018
Shevat, 29, 5778
Canada presses Iran for details on death of Canadian-Iranian in Tehran jail

By REUTERS
February 14, 2018 03:45

1 minute read.



The Canadian government said on Tuesday it was "seriously concerned" with the circumstances surrounding the death of an Iranian-Canadian dual citizen in a Tehran prison, and that it was pressing Iran to provide details on what happened.

Kavous Seyed-Emami, an environmental activist and sociology professor, was arrested on Jan. 24 and died in prison, his son wrote on Twitter last week. Iran's judiciary said on Sunday that Seyed-Emami, 63, had committed suicide.

 

"We are seriously concerned by the situation surrounding the detention and death of Mr. Seyed-Emami," Canada's foreign minister, Chrystia Freeland, said in a statement.

"We expect the Government of Iran to provide information and answers into the circumstances surrounding this tragedy. We will continue to use every means at Canada's disposal to seek further information."


