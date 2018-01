A car-bomb exploded in the Bustan Kabir neighborhood in Sidon, Lebanon on Sunday.





#BreakingNews Hezbollah media published a footage of the car bomb in #Sidon, which targeted senior Hamas official Abu Hamza Hamdan pic.twitter.com/lJOBcb25f7 — ShiaPulse (@ShiaPulse) January 14, 2018

The target of the attack was Abu Hamza Hamdan, a high-ranking official in Hamas. Al-Manar TV, which is affiliated with Hezbollah, reports that Abu Hamza survived the blast.