April 07 2018
|
Nisan, 22, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

3 dead as car rams into crowd in Germany

By REUTERS
April 7, 2018 17:49
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

A vehicle drove into a group of people in the western German city of Muenster on Saturday, killing several of them, police said.

"There are several dead, probably including the suspect," a police spokeswoman said. Police later confirmed the driver had taken their own life.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


A security source added: "The scenario is such that an attack cannot be ruled out."

Mass-selling daily Bild reported in its online edition that three people had died in the incident. It showed pictures of where police had cordoned off an area of the city.


The incident evoked memories of a December 2016 truck attack in Berlin that killed 12 people.

Anis Amri, a failed Tunisian asylum seeker with Islamist links, hijacked a truck on Dec. 19, 2016, killed the driver and then ploughed it into a crowded marketplace, killing 11 more people and injuring dozens of others.


Related Content

Trump and Putin G20 2017
April 7, 2018
U.S. slaps sanctions on Putin cronies for Russia's 'malign activity'

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 14 - 30
    Beer Sheva
    15 - 23
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 14 - 27
    Jerusalem
    14 - 22
    Haifa
  • 20 - 35
    Elat
    15 - 34
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut