Case 4000: Israeli police conclude 5 hours of Netanyahu questioning

Israeli Police investigators concluded five hours of questioning Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday afternoon.



Earlier in the day, investigators arrived at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's official residence in Jerusalem Friday morning in order to question him regarding his involvement in the “Bezeq affair,” otherwise known as Case 4000.



Netanyahu’s wife, Sara, simultaneously testified over her involvement in the case at the Lahav 433 National Crime Unit headquarters in Lod.



The questioning was reportedly being carried out at the same time in order to prevent the obstruction of justice.



Case 4000 refers to a corruption investigation looking into the relationship between Netanyahu and Shaul Elovitch, who also owns the Walla news site.



