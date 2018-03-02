March 02 2018
|
Adar, 15, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Case 4000: Israeli police conclude 5 hours of Netanyahu questioning

By JPOST.COM STAFF
March 2, 2018 13:59
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Israeli Police investigators concluded five hours of questioning Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, investigators arrived at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's official residence in Jerusalem Friday morning in order to question him regarding his involvement in the “Bezeq affair,” otherwise known as Case 4000.

FULL STORY: CLICK HERE

Netanyahu’s wife, Sara, simultaneously testified over her involvement in the case at the Lahav 433 National Crime Unit headquarters in Lod.

The questioning was reportedly being carried out at the same time in order to prevent the obstruction of justice.

Case 4000 refers to a corruption investigation looking into the relationship between Netanyahu and Shaul Elovitch, who also owns the Walla news site.


Related Content

Breaking news
March 2, 2018
Active shooting reported at Central Michigan University

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 12 - 25
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 21
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 13 - 20
    Jerusalem
    13 - 22
    Haifa
  • 18 - 30
    Elat
    13 - 25
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut