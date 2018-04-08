April 08 2018
|
Nisan, 23, 5778
|
Casspi loses starting position just before NBA playoffs

By JPOST.COM STAFF
April 8, 2018 08:43
Israeli basketball player Omri Casspi lost his starting position with the Golden State Warriors, just days before the NBA playoffs begin.

For many weeks there have been rumors of Casspi losing his starting role; however, the rumors became a reality after the Warriors lost to New Orleans on Saturday. Casspi will be replaced by Quinn Cook on the official Golden State Warriors roster.

According to ESPN, Casspi is suffering from inflammation and bruised bone on the side of his right foot which inhibits Casspi's ability to run.

Ma'ariv Online Contributed to this report.


