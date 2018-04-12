April 12 2018
|
Nisan, 27, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Chemical weapons agency confirms British findings on Salisbury

By REUTERS
April 12, 2018 14:08
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



THE HAGUE - Testing by four laboratories affiliated with the global chemical weapons watchdog have confirmed British findings on the nerve agent used in last month's attack on a former Russian double agent in England, a summary of the findings published on Thursday showed.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said on March 12 that Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia had been poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent from the Novichok group of poisons developed by the Soviet Union in the 1970s and 80s.


Related Content

Breaking news
April 12, 2018
Germany won't join any Syria strikes but supports allies

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 14 - 27
    Beer Sheva
    15 - 22
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 13 - 21
    Jerusalem
    14 - 21
    Haifa
  • 21 - 31
    Elat
    15 - 26
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut