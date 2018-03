''We mourn the martyrs of our great people'', wrote the Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat on social media following the Friday Gaza protests, ''and we tell their families that our people shall not surrender.''



The Friday Gaza protests lead to 8 Palestinian dead and hundreds wounded, the IDF claims that all those who were shot were attempting to breach the border fence.