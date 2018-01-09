January 09 2018
Tevet, 22, 5778
Chief minister of Pakistan's volatile Baluchistan resigns

By REUTERS
January 9, 2018




Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

ISLAMABAD - The chief minister of Pakistan's Baluchistan resigned on Tuesday to end "instability" in the gas-rich province, his spokesman said, amid opposition efforts to remove him through a vote of no confidence.

Nawab Sanaullah Zehri quit shortly before a provincial assembly session in which lawmakers were expected to table a motion to demand a vote to oust him.

"I can confirm CM Baluchistan tendered resignation following the spirit of democratic principles," Jan Achakzai, Zehri's spokesman, said on Twitter.

Resource-rich Baluchistan is plagued by violence, perpetrated by both Islamist militants and nationalist insurgents, who are fighting to keep a greater share of the revenues from gas and minerals in the province.



