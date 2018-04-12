April 12 2018
|
Nisan, 27, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

China says it will fight back if U.S. escalates trade spat

By REUTERS
April 12, 2018 09:30
1 minute read.
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

BEIJING - China's commerce ministry said on Thursday trade negotiations with the United States would be impossible as Washington's attempts at dialog were not sincere, and vowed to retaliate should US President Donald Trump escalate current tensions.

China President Xi Jinping on Tuesday vowed to open China's economy further and lower import duties on goods such as cars, which had boosted hopes for a compromise. Trump responded in a tweet saying he was "thankful" for Xi's remarks on tariffs and access for US automakers, and said both countries would "make great progress together."


Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Feng told reporters during a regular briefing, however, that Xi's remarks had nothing to do with the trade row and should not be mischaracterised as a concession to Washington.


"I hope some people in the US do not misjudge the situation," he said. "If the United States takes any action to escalate the situation, China will not hesitate to fight back."


The world's two largest economies have threatened each other with tens of billions of dollars' worth of tariffs in recent weeks, leading to worries that Washington and Beijing may engage in a full-scale trade war that could damage global growth and roil markets.


Some US officials and analysts have said they believe the dispute could eventually be resolved via dialog, but Beijing reiterated on Thursday that no formal talks have taken place.


"It is not a matter of whether China is willing to participate in the negotiations. It is about the US not showing sincerity at all," Gao said.


China's Global Times tabloid wrote in a commentary that Washington can either respond sincerely to China's determination of opening up and launching goodwill interactions or keep pressuring China with unreasonable demands and escalate trade frictions.


Washington accuses Chinese firms of stealing the trade secrets of US companies and forcing them into joint ventures to acquire their technology - the crux of Trump's current tariff threats against China. Beijing denies this charge.


Related Content

Breaking news
April 12, 2018
Unable to leave Gaza, two Palestinian youth have legs amputated

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 14 - 27
    Beer Sheva
    15 - 22
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 13 - 21
    Jerusalem
    14 - 21
    Haifa
  • 21 - 31
    Elat
    15 - 26
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut