March 22 2018
|
Nisan, 6, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

China says must protect interests in face of U.S. trade actions

By REUTERS
March 22, 2018 07:38
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

BEIJING - China's Ministry of Commerce on Thursday said the country must take all necessary measures to resolutely protect its interests in the face of new tariffs on Chinese imports that the United States is expected to announce later in the day.

China resolutely opposes US unilateralism and protectionism with regard to the US "Section 301" investigation into China's intellectual property practices, according to a statement on the ministry's website.

President Donald Trump will announce tariffs on Chinese imports, a White House official said, to curb theft of US technology. Beijing is expected to retaliate, raising fears of a trade war between the world's two biggest economies.


Related Content

Breaking news
March 22, 2018
11 Palestinians arrested overnight by security forces

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 19 - 34
    Beer Sheva
    19 - 31
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 20 - 29
    Jerusalem
    20 - 29
    Haifa
  • 25 - 35
    Elat
    18 - 33
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut