February 23 2018
|
Adar, 8, 5778
|
Chinese paper says U.S. should learn from China, restrict guns, protect rights

By REUTERS
February 23, 2018 03:28
The United States should learn from China and "genuinely" protect human rights by restricting gun ownership, an editorial in a widely read state-run Chinese newspaper said on Friday.

The editorial in the Global Times newspaper was published after a massacre at a high school in Florida last week, in which 17 students and staff were killed, reignited a long-running debate about gun control in the United States.

"Washington has been pointing an accusing finger at other countries over human rights ... However, more Americans have been killed by gunfire in the country than American soldiers being killed in all US wars," the Global Times said.

"Gun ownership in China is strictly regulated, which helps reduce gun-related crimes and deaths. The US should learn from China and genuinely protect human rights," it said.


