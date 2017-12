BEIJING - China has "reasonably" expanded its islands in the disputed South China Sea and this year construction projects there including radar facilities covered about 72 acres (290,000 square meters), according to a new government report.



The number was broadly similar to one provided by a US think tank earlier this month.



China has conducted extensive land reclamation work on some of the islands and reefs it controls in the South China Sea, including building airports, alarming its neighbors and Washington.



