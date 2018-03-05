March 05 2018
Adar, 18, 5778
Claims about Yair are "nonsense," says Netanyahu

By JPOST.COM STAFF
March 5, 2018 22:03
Netanyahu calls claims about his son “nonsense," says confidant was out of the loop 

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement Monday saying reports attributed to his confidant, now turned state’s witness Nir Hefetz, regarding how Netanyahu ignored security officials to appease his son and wife are "nonsense."

"For over seven years Nir Hefetz has not had the security clearance necessary to be knowledgeable on matters of intelligence or state,” read the statement, "the things attributed to him are groundless."

Hefetz told the police that on more than one occasion, the younger Netanyahu's influence led to harmful security decisions being made.


