Israeli security forces used rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse protesters in the northern entrance to al-Birehon Friday afternoon resulting in the injury of one protestor, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa.



According to Wafa, two protesters were injured in the village of Budrus west of Ramallah and one protester was injured in the village of Lubbam e-Sharqia in the Nablus district on the same day.



.







Share on facebook Share on twitter