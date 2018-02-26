February 26 2018
Adar, 11, 5778
Coalition Chairman Amsalem: Police 'obsessively chasing Netanyahu'

By JPOST.COM STAFF
February 26, 2018 08:52
The police are going too far in their pursuit of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Coalition Chairman MK David Amsalem [Likud] on IDF radio on Monday.

"Look where we are now," he said. "The police, in an obsessive and almost ill way, are hounding the prime minister with the goal of impeaching him."

Discussing Case 4000 and the recent publication that judge Ronit Pozansky-Katz was texting Israel Securities Authority attorney Eran Shaham- Shavit about detention proceedings, Amsalem said that "the judicial systems are systems that were not yet checked."

"I'm not sure that this will end with judge Ronit Pozansky-Katz", said Coalition Chairman MK David Amsalem [Likud] on IDF radio on Monday.

On the topic of the state of the holding cells in which suspects are detained during their trial, Amsalem said that the State of Israel is holding people in conditions that, in his opinion, are unfit even for a cat. 


