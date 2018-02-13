February 14 2018
Coalition chair calls Lapid 'lousy snitch' after he emerges as key witness

Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

“Lousy snitch, have you no shame?!” said Coalition chair MK David Amsalem  (Likud) to Yesh Atid leader MK Yair Lapid after it was discovered that Lapid is one of the key witnesses behind the police recommendations that claim Prime Minister Netanyahu is involved in corruption and breach of trust in Case 1000 and Case 2000.

“You were a boxer…you were an actor…you spent your time in coffee shops when we all ran on the hills and grew in small towns,” said Amsalem, referring to the many roles Lapid had taken in Israeli culture as a writer and reporter before entering politics.

“When I was a child I was taught this: 'Dudi, we do not snitch. Nobody will ever want to sit with you again,'” said Amsalem.


