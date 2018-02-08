February 08 2018
Coalition chairman: Israel Police attempting to overthrow Netanyahu

By JPOST.COM STAFF
February 8, 2018 09:38




Coalition chairman Dudi Amsalem attacked Israeli Police Commissioner Roni Alsheikh on Thursday morning, accusing Israel Police of an "attempted revolution" in response to an interview with the police chief aired Wednesday evening by Channel 2.

"The target has been identified, there is an attempted revolution by Israel Police. They consider the prime minister to be a personal enemy and they are attempting to bring him down," Amsalem told Army Radio.

Alsheich claimed that a "powerful figure" had hired “private investigators who had been collecting information against police officers involved in ongoing investigations into the prime minister.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded angrily in a Facebook post to the interview, slamming "the outlandish and false claim that [I] supposedly used private investigators against police officers."


