Colombia bomb attack kills at least three police, wounds 14

BOGOTA - At least three police officers were killed and 14 wounded on Saturday by an early morning bomb attack outside a police station in Colombia's coastal city of Barranquilla, authorities said.



The attack targeted the officers as they gathered in the San Jose neighborhood to receive their orders for the day, metropolitan police commander Brigadier General Mariano de la Cruz Botero told journalists.



"We think it could be retaliation by these groups who have recently been greatly impacted," Botero said in comments broadcast by Caracol Radio, referring to crime gangs active in the port city.



Botero said one person had been arrested in connection with the bombing, and that police suspect others were involved.



Share on facebook Share on twitter