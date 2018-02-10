February 10 2018
|
Shevat, 25, 5778
|
Color Red Siren heard in the Golan Heights

By
February 10, 2018 06:05




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Color Red Sirens, which are used to inform civilians that rockets attacks are incoming, were heard in the Golan Heights Saturday.

This shortly after sirens were heard in and around Beit She’an.

Golan Heights residents told Israeli media they are hearing explosions nearby and Beit She’an residents reported seeing Israeli Air Force jets in operation.

The IDF spokesperson unit told the Jerusalem Post that no rockets had been fired in the Beit She’an area but declined to comment at the moment about any actions taken by the Air Force in the Golan Heights or near the Jordanian border.


