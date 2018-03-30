March 30 2018
|
Nisan, 14, 5778
|
Communist Party paper: China should punish Canada over possible anti-dumping rules

By REUTERS
March 30, 2018 04:12
China should take "punitive" measures against Canada if new regulations from Ottawa against dumping of aluminum and steel target Beijing, Chinese tabloid Global Times said in an editorial on Friday.

The widely read Global Times is run by the ruling Communist Party's official People's Daily, although its stance does not necessarily reflect Chinese government policy.

The editorial excoriated Ottawa for what it characterized as vacillation between the US and China, referring to recent comments made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about steel and aluminum dumping.

Canada has "sound trade ties and ... no major disputes," with China, it said.

Canada's imports of Chinese steel make up a small proportion of its total imports, and it imports nearly no aluminum from China, the editorial said, adding that "Canada is more like a US colony economically."

However, a "self-seeking and greedy Canada" would be unlikely to cut itself off from the Chinese market completely, it said.


