April 15 2018
|
Nisan, 30, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Corbyn calls legal basis for Syria strikes questionable

By REUTERS
April 15, 2018 12:01
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

LONDON - The leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, said on Sunday that the legal basis used to support British air strikes in Syria was debatable, adding that he would only support action backed by the United Nations Security Council.

"I say to the foreign secretary, I say to the prime minister, where is the legal basis for this?" Corbyn said.

"The legal basis ... would have to be self defense or the authority of the UN Security Council. The humanitarian intervention is a legally debatable concept at the present time," he said in an interview with the BBC.


Related Content

Breaking news
April 15, 2018
Britain to study options if Syria's Assad uses chemical weapons again

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 14 - 29
    Beer Sheva
    15 - 23
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 16 - 25
    Jerusalem
    15 - 23
    Haifa
  • 22 - 33
    Elat
    17 - 30
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut