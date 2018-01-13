January 13 2018
|
Tevet, 26, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News HI-TECH
JERUSALEM Israeli Politics BDS THREAT Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Costa Rica suspends airline amid probe of fatal plane crash

By REUTERS
January 13, 2018 06:20

1 minute read.



Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

SAN JOSE - Costa Rica's civil aviation agency suspended local airline Nature Air on Friday, two weeks after one of its small planes crashed near a tourist beach, killing two Costa Rican pilots and 10 US citizens.

Ennio Cubillo, director of the civil aviation agency, informed Nature Air in a letter that it "preventatively" suspended all operations because several key employees were no longer with the company.

"It doesn't directly have to do with the accident," said a civil aviation source who declined to be named because the investigation is still proceeding.

Nature Air's pilot training director died in the crash on New Year's Eve near the Punta Islita beach town about 140 miles (230 km) west of the capital, San Jose. The co-pilot was also killed, along with a family of five from New York.

Nature Air's operations manager quit this week and its aerial security director has requested a leave of absence.

"Nature Air doesn't have, at the moment, a reliable and effective management structure to guarantee the execution of safe air operations," said the letter from Cubillo, who has said the investigation could take months.

Investigators are analyzing weather conditions at the time of the crash, possible mechanical failures and human error to determine what caused the Cessna 208B Grand Caravan to plummet from the sky shortly after takeoff.

Earlier this week, Costa Rican authorities raided Nature Air's offices in what they described as a routine operation to collect information.


Related Content

Breaking news
January 13, 2018
Erdogan says Turkey will crush Kurdish militia in Afrin

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 9 - 21
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 20
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 8 - 16
    Jerusalem
    11 - 20
    Haifa
  • 10 - 25
    Elat
    12 - 23
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut