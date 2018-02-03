February 03 2018
|
Shevat, 18, 5778
|
Czech PM raises prospect of early election if no deal on new government

By REUTERS
February 3, 2018 13:32




Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Saturday that early elections could be a last resort if he fails to win support for a new government after his minority cabinet lost a confidence vote last month.

The billionaire businessman's anti-establishment ANO party won a parliamentary election last October but lacks a majority.

With a booming economy and rising wages, ANO appealed to voters with its pledge to fight corruption, streamline government, fix outdated roads and cut taxes.

Babis faces allegations that he fraudulently claimed European Union subsidies worth 2 million euros a decade ago and other parties decline to work with him. He denies wrongdoing and ANO refuses to nominate another candidate for prime minister.


