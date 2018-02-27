February 27 2018
|
Adar, 12, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Czechs reject Turkish criticism after releasing Syrian Kurdish leader

By REUTERS
February 27, 2018 18:57
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

PRAGUE - The Czech Foreign Ministry rejected accusations the country supported terrorism, following statements from Turkish government officials critical of a Czech court's decision to release a Syrian Kurdish leader.

Saleh Muslim was detained over the weekend in the Czech capital at the request of Turkey, which accuses him of disrupting the state and aggravated murder. Turkey's government said his release was political and "a clear support for terror".

"The Czech Republic strongly rejects any accusation of support of international terrorism," the ministry said, adding extradition proceedings have not been concluded by the court decision.


Related Content

Breaking news
February 27, 2018
Militants fire at IDF soldiers at checkpoint east of Ramallah

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 8 - 19
    Beer Sheva
    10 - 18
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 8 - 14
    Jerusalem
    9 - 17
    Haifa
  • 14 - 25
    Elat
    10 - 20
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut