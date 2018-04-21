April 21 2018
Iyar, 6, 5778
DJ/Producer Avicii Dead At 28

By JPOST.COM STAFF
April 21, 2018 04:10
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

MUSCAT, Oman — Swedish DJ and producer Tim Bergling, better known by his stage name Avicii, was found dead in Oman on Friday. He was 28.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii,” the statement reads. “He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.”

While a cause of death was not disclosed in the statement, Bergling had previously revealed that he suffered from pancreatitis, a serious medical condition related to the inflammation of the pancreas.


