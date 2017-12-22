December 23 2017
Tevet, 5, 5778
Danish police charge Syrian man with attempted terrorism

By REUTERS
December 22, 2017 18:09




COPENHAGEN - Danish Police have charged a 30-year-old Syrian man, an asylum-seeker to Sweden, with attempting to commit a "terrorist act" in Copenhagen in November 2016, according to a police statement.

The man, whose name media are prohibited from mentioning, was arrested on Thursday in an operation involving the Danish intelligence service, police said.

The court found there was reasonable suspicion the man had planned to commit a "terrorism attack" at an unknown place in Copenhagen in November 2016 together with a man who was convicted in Germany in July of planning an attack in Copenhagen.

The two men had aimed at killing or wounding several random people by attacking them with knives and afterwards detonate one or several explosive charges, the police said.


