February 02 2018
|
Shevat, 17, 5778
|
Danon: ‘PA President Abbas harming prospects for a better future’

February 1, 2018 23:01




NEW YORK - Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon said on Thursday that Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas is crippling prospects for Middle East peace after announcing that he intends to speak before the UN Human Rights Council later this month.

“After disseminating antisemitic messages in recent speeches, Mahmoud Abbas is now seeking to put an end to any possibility of negotiations with Israel,” said Danon.

“By continuing to act against the United States and seeking unilateral action against Israel, Abbas is completely misreading today’s reality and harming the prospects for a better future for his people,” he continued.


