January 25 2018
|
Shevat, 9, 5778
|
Danon: Iran currently controls 82 thousand fighters in Syria

January 25, 2018




(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

UNITED NATIONS - Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon revealed on Thursday previously undisclosed information concerning the Syrian Civil War to the UN Security Council.

Danon told the executive body that he was ready to expose the "classified information" for the first time, saying "Iran is currently controlling 82 thousand fighters in Syria."

The Israeli envoy claimed that the Islamic republic currently has more than "three thousand of its own Iranian Revolutionary Guard" in Syria.

He also noted that it was sponsoring over 10 thousand Hezbollah militants in the country and was training local Syrian forces in the civil war.

The rest, Danon claimed, were made up of extremist Shi'ite militants that Iran was sponsoring.

This all comes at a cost of $35 billion.

Danon reiterated that Israel takes no sides in the Syrian Civil War.


