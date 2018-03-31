March 31 2018
Nisan, 15, 5778
Danon on Passover

By JPOST.COM STAFF
March 31, 2018 05:19
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Despite fierce opposition by Israel and the United States, and requests to postpone the meeting until after the Passover holiday, the United Nations Security Council convened during the Passover Seder to discuss the situation in Gaza.  The Palestinian representative addressed the Council during the meeting, while Israeli representatives refused to attend due to the sacred holiday.

“While Jews around the world gathered with their family at the Seder table to celebrate the Passover holiday, the Palestinians sunk to a new deceitful low so that they could use the UN to spread lies about Israel,” said Israel’s Ambassador Danny Danon. “This shameful exploitation of our holiday will not succeed in stopping us from speaking the truth about the Hamas terror-gatherings that aim to destabilize the region,” the Ambassador concluded.


