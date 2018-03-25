March 25 2018
Nisan, 9, 5778
Deadly Beersheba fire claims the life of two year old toddler

By JPOST.COM STAFF
March 25, 2018 21:57
A two year old toddler was rescued from a burning building in Beersheba on Sunday, she passed away from smoke inhalation despite medical efforts to revive her. 

Magen David Adom rescue teams evacuated from the building a 30-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl who also suffered from smoke inhalation and bruises.

The fire erupted at an eight story building in David Eliezer street in Beersheba.

A three-year-old child was rescued by firefighters and is receiving intensive medical care to revive her. A four-year-old boy was rescued after losing consciousness due to smoke inhalation.

A girl left the burning apartment and stood by the window ledge as her neighbors spread a sheet and held it up to catch her. After they assured, her she jumped and was saved.


