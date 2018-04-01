April 01 2018
Nisan, 16, 5778
Deal reached in rebel held Douma to evacuate wounded to northern Syria

By REUTERS
April 1, 2018 00:43
AMMAN - Negotiators in the last rebel-held bastion in Syria's eastern Ghouta reached a deal on Saturday with the Russian side to evacuate the wounded from Douma to rebel-held northern Syria, local sources familiar with the deal said.



The agreement was reached by the negotiating committee that comprises both civic leaders and representatives of Jaish al Islam, the rebel faction in control of Douma, the sources said.



The committee has been negotiating a deal to spare the city a military assault by the Syrian army and its allies who encircle it. They have threatened to storm the city if rebels do not agree to surrender the last patch in the enclave in return for safe passage to insurgent-held territory in northwestern Syria.


