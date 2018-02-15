February 15 2018
|
Shevat, 30, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Death toll in Florida school shooting rises to 17

By REUTERS
February 15, 2018 01:45

1 minute read.



Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

PARKLAND, Fla., Feb 14 - A 19-year-old gunman opened fire on Wednesday at a Florida high school he had previously been expelled from, killing 17 people before he was arrested by police, authorities said.

The violence erupted shortly before dismissal at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, about 45 miles (72 km) north of Miami. Live television footage showed students streaming out of the building as dozens of police and emergency services personnel swarmed the area.

The gunman was identified as Nikolas Cruz, who previously attended the school and was expelled for unspecified disciplinary reasons, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said at a news briefing hours later.

"It's a horrific situation," Broward Country Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie told reporters separately.

The gunman surrendered to police without a struggle, Israel said.

"It's catastrophic," he said. "There really are no words."

Twelve of the dead were killed inside the school building, two others just outside, one more on the street and two other victims died of their injuries at a hospital, Israel said. He said the victims comprised a mixture of students and adults.

It was the 18th shooting in a US school so far this year, according to gun control group Everytown for Gun Safety. That tally includes suicides and incidents when no one was injured, as well as the January incident when a 15-year-old gunman killed two students at a Benton, Kentucky, high school.

More than five years have passed since a gunman killed 20 first graders and six educators in Newtown, Connecticut, stirring the long US debate about gun rights, which are protected by the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.


Related Content

Breaking news
February 15, 2018
Large-scale overnight operation in Yatta (West Bank), 16 suspects detained

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 9 - 22
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 22
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 9 - 16
    Jerusalem
    14 - 20
    Haifa
  • 14 - 25
    Elat
    14 - 23
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut