March 13 2018
|
Adar, 26, 5778
|
Democrats want next U.S. secretary of state to be tougher on Russia

By REUTERS
March 13, 2018 21:42
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON - Top US Senate Democrats on Tuesday blasted President Donald Trump's stance on Russia as too soft and indicated that his approach to the country accused of meddling in U.S. elections will come up when they consider his nominee for secretary of state next month.

Saying that outgoing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson "was not close to tough enough on Russia," Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said he hoped that Mike Pompeo, nominated to head the State Department, "will be a lot tougher and we hope he can persuade the president to be tougher, because the president is not serving American interests."


March 13, 2018
