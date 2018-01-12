January 12 2018
Tevet, 25, 5778
Deputy PM: Turkish court overstepped with ruling to release journalists

By REUTERS
January 12, 2018 07:29




Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

ISTANBUL - Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Twitter on Friday the Constitutional Court had overstepped limits set out in the law with its ruling to release two journalists on the grounds their rights had been violated while in custody.

The court on Thursday ruled in favor of releasing the two journalists, jailed for more than year after the July 2016 attempted coup on charges of links to terrorist groups and attempting to overthrow the government.


