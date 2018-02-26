February 26 2018
|
Adar, 11, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Despite texting scandal, main suspects in case 4000 to remain in jail

By JPOST.COM STAFF
February 26, 2018 18:19
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Former adviser to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Nir Hefetz and Bezeq Shareholder Shaul Elovich will remain in jail for seven more days, a Tel Aviv Magistrates Court judge ruled on Monday.

The decision to remand the two came despite intense pressure on the court to have them released in light of the scandal that emerged on Sunday in which the judge presiding over their remand hearings was found to have coordinated the ruling with a lawyer representing the prosecution.  

The “Bezeq case,” also known as Case 4000, is an investigation into allegations that Netanyahu ordered his top aide, Shlomo Filber, whom he installed as director-general of the Communications Ministry, to make policy rulings in favor of the telecommunications giant. In exchange, the news site Walla! is alleged to have agreed to give positive news coverage to Netanyahu as dictated by his aide, Nir Hefetz, and possibly by Sara Netanyahu

 


Related Content

Breaking news
February 26, 2018
Saudi reshuffles top military posts, adds a woman deputy minister

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 11 - 22
    Beer Sheva
    13 - 21
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 9 - 16
    Jerusalem
    12 - 19
    Haifa
  • 15 - 26
    Elat
    12 - 20
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut