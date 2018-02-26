Despite texting scandal, main suspects in case 4000 to remain in jail

Former adviser to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Nir Hefetz and Bezeq Shareholder Shaul Elovich will remain in jail for seven more days, a Tel Aviv Magistrates Court judge ruled on Monday.



The decision to remand the two came despite intense pressure on the court to have them released in light of the scandal that emerged on Sunday in which the judge presiding over their remand hearings was found to have coordinated the ruling with a lawyer representing the prosecution.



The “Bezeq case,” also known as Case 4000, is an investigation into allegations that Netanyahu ordered his top aide, Shlomo Filber, whom he installed as director-general of the Communications Ministry, to make policy rulings in favor of the telecommunications giant. In exchange, the news site Walla! is alleged to have agreed to give positive news coverage to Netanyahu as dictated by his aide, Nir Hefetz, and possibly by Sara Netanyahu



Share on facebook Share on twitter