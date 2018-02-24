February 24 2018
|
Adar, 9, 5778
|
Dozens killed or wounded in south Yemen suicide attacks

By REUTERS
February 24, 2018 17:59
ADEN - Dozens of people were killed or wounded in two suicide car bombings in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden on Saturday, witnesses and local medics said.



They said the attacks appeared to have targeted a camp used by anti-terrorism forces in south-western Aden. Officials at the city's main Jumhouriya hospital said the bodies of five victims, most of them soldiers, had arrived at the facility, along with a number of injured people including civilians.


