February 02 2018
|
Shevat, 17, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

EU: Reversal of Turkish decision to release activist undermines justice

By REUTERS
February 2, 2018 15:18




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

BRUSSELS - The European Union warned Ankara on Friday that a Turkish court's decision to overturn its release of a local rights activist damaged the country's standing, saying the need to uphold court judgements was crucial for better EU-Turkey ties.

In a statement, the EU said the reversal of the release the chairman of the local arm of Amnesty International, Taner Kilic, was one of the "worrying developments undermining the rule of law and independence and impartiality of the judiciary in Turkey."

"The non-implementation of judgements... risks setting an unfortunate precedent as it casts serious doubts about the existence of effective legal remedy," EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and European Commissioner Johannes Hahn said in a statement.

"Concrete and lasting improvements in the area of rule of law and fundamental freedoms remain essential to the prospects of EU-Turkey relations," they said.


Related Content

Breaking news
February 2, 2018
Riot breaks out after Israeli civilian enters Abu Dis

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 7 - 21
    Beer Sheva
    8 - 20
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 11 - 18
    Jerusalem
    10 - 19
    Haifa
  • 13 - 23
    Elat
    10 - 22
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut