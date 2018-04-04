April 04 2018
EU: Russia must co-operate with inquiry into Salisbury

By REUTERS
April 4, 2018 13:17
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



THE HAGUE - Russia must cooperate with the global chemical weapons watchdog's investigation into the poisoning of a former Russian spy in the English city of Salisbury, the European Union said during an emergency session of the body on Wednesday.

"It is imperative that the Russian Federation responds to the British government's legitimate questions, begins to co-operate with the OPCW Secretariat, and provides full and complete disclosure to the OPCW," it said in statement read out at the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.


