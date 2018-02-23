February 23 2018
EU calls for ceasefire in Syria's eastern Ghouta, urgent aid access

By REUTERS
February 23, 2018 15:24
BRUSSELS - The European Union called on Friday for an immediate ceasefire and access for aid trucks, using a strongly-worded statement to express its anger at bombing of Syria's eastern Ghouta.

"The European Union is running out of words to describe the horror being experienced by the people of eastern Ghouta," the bloc said.

"Unhindered humanitarian access and the protection of civilians is a moral duty and a matter of urgency... the fighting must stop now," the EU said in its statement agreed by all 28 of the bloc's governments.


