EU says Israel must investigate death of Palestinian minor in Gaza clashes

The European Union called on Israel on Saturday to investigate the death of a 15-year-old Palestinian killed by IDF forces during clashes at the Gaza border.



"Yesterday Israeli soldiers again opened fire on protesters in Gaza using live ammunition from across the border fence killing four Palestinians, including a 15-year old and wounding more than 150. A full investigation is needed to understand what happened and why," said an EU spokesperson.



"As we once again mourn the loss of lives, the EU calls on the Israel Defence Forces to refrain from using lethal force against unarmed protestors. As stated repeatedly, the priority now must be to avoid any further escalation of violence and loss of life."



Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said earlier Saturday that the Hamas leadership was responsible for Ayyoub’s death, warning Gazans on Twitter not to approach the border fence.



