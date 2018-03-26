March 26 2018
Nisan, 10, 5778
EU tells Erdogan they have common interests but also challenges

By REUTERS
March 26, 2018 22:11
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The European Union is worried over President Tayyip Erdogan's adherence to the rule of law at home and his actions in Syria and in the east Mediterranean but will go on offering its support for Syrian refugees, the bloc's senior officials said.

"Our meeting today demonstrated that while our relationship is going through difficult times, in areas where we do cooperate, we cooperate well," European Council President Donald Tusk told reporters after an EU-Turkey summit in Varna.

"We reconfirm our readiness to keep up the dialogue and conversation and work together to overcome current difficulties with a view to unleashing the potential of our partnership."



