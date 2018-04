BRUSSELS - The European Union's foreign affairs chief said on Saturday that North Korea's announcement to stop nuclear tests was a positive step and called for an "irreversible denuclearization" of the Asian country.



The North Korean move "is a positive, long sought-after step on the path that has now to lead to the country's complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization," Federica Mogherini said in a statement.



