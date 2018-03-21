March 21 2018
|
Nisan, 5, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

EX Mossad chief: Syria nuke strike was combo of success, failure and luck

By JPOST.COM STAFF
March 21, 2018 13:27
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Former Mossad Chief Tamir Pardo said that Israel's success in destroying Syria's nuclear reactor in 2007 was a combination of success, failure and luck.

He made the comments during a speech in Netanya, Israel on Wednesday.

There was a failure to detect the nuclear core for an extended period prior to 2007, Pardo said, and then a great deal of luck in locating the core in a location nobody had expected.

Pardo said that the nuclear reactor was discovered because of, and only because of, information uncovered by the Mossad.

The IDF Military Censor cleared for publication on Wednesday that Israel was in fact behind the 2007 destruction of a nuclear reactor that was being constructed in Northern Syria. Until now, Israeli media was not permitted to publish details about the events leading up to the operation that destroyed the reactor.


Related Content

Breaking news
March 21, 2018
Fugitive Pakistani cop surrenders, faces extra-judicial killings inquiry

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 14 - 30
    Beer Sheva
    14 - 25
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 16 - 24
    Jerusalem
    12 - 24
    Haifa
  • 20 - 33
    Elat
    14 - 29
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut