EX Mossad chief: Syria nuke strike was combo of success, failure and luck

Former Mossad Chief Tamir Pardo said that Israel's success in destroying Syria's nuclear reactor in 2007 was a combination of success, failure and luck.



He made the comments during a speech in Netanya, Israel on Wednesday.



There was a failure to detect the nuclear core for an extended period prior to 2007, Pardo said, and then a great deal of luck in locating the core in a location nobody had expected.



Pardo said that the nuclear reactor was discovered because of, and only because of, information uncovered by the Mossad.



The IDF Military Censor cleared for publication on Wednesday that Israel was in fact behind the 2007 destruction of a nuclear reactor that was being constructed in Northern Syria. Until now, Israeli media was not permitted to publish details about the events leading up to the operation that destroyed the reactor.



