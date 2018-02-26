February 26 2018
|
Adar, 11, 5778
|
Education Minister Bennett: 'We are not a corrupt country'

By JPOST.COM STAFF
February 26, 2018 13:25
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

"He who cannot give a just trial, cannot serve as a judge for even a moment longer" said Education Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday.

 Speaking about the texting scandal in which judge Ronit Poznanski-Katz texted Israel Securities Authority attorney Eran Shaham-Shavit about detention proceedings in Case 4000 (the Bezeq case), Bennett said that "just like the political system, which is not corrupt yet has pockets of corruption, so is the Israeli legal system not rotten even if it has pockets of rot in it."

The “Bezeq case” is an investigation into allegations that Netanyahu ordered his top aide, Shlomo Filber, whom he installed as director-general of the Communications Ministry, to make policy rulings in favor of the telecommunications giant.

In exchange, the news site Walla! is alleged to have agreed to give positive news coverage to Netanyahu as dictated by his aide, Nir Hefetz, and possibly by Sara Netanyahu.

The go-between in the alleged exchange is Shaul Elovitch, who owns both Walla! and Bezeq.


 


