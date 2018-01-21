Egged drivers will be on strike for two hours on Monday

All Egged bus lines will shut down on Monday during peak hours from 10:00 to 12:00 in protest of the violence against the company's drivers.



The Histadrut claims that the authorities are incompetent in their handling of the incidents. "We decided to signal to anyone who wants to harm the drivers that violence will not be accepted," said Avi Edri, chairman of the Histadrut's Transport Workers Union.



"Public transport drivers serve the entire public with loyalty and diligence, and it is inconceivable that they will become a punching bag for violent passengers. As the phenomenon of violence increases, our protest will be expanded".



The Histadrut noted that this time the unusual move was made to cause heavy traffic disruption following a recent violent incident on Route 59 in Jerusalem.



