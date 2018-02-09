February 09 2018
Shevat, 24, 5778
Egypt begins security operation against "terrorists"

By REUTERS
February 9, 2018 08:45




CAIRO - Egypt on Friday launched a major security operation involving the army and police against "terrorist and criminal elements and organizations" across the country, the army spokesman said.



"The law enforcement forces began this morning implementing the comprehensive confrontation against the terrorist and criminal elements and organizations in northern and central Sinai," an army spokesman said in a televised statement.



The spokesman said the operation also includes other parts of Egypt such as the Delta and the western desert.


