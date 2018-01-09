January 10 2018
|
Tevet, 23, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News HI-TECH
JERUSALEM Israeli Politics BDS THREAT Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Egypt court jails 262 for offenses at 2013 Cairo sit-in

By REUTERS
January 9, 2018 16:55




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

CAIRO - An Egyptian court jailed 262 people from three years to life on Tuesday for security-related offenses during a 2013 sit-in protest against the ousting of former president Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood, judicial sources said.

They were charged with causing the deaths of two policemen during clashes at al-Nahda square in Giza in southern Cairo, as well as other counts of attempted murder and vandalism.

Seventeen people were sentenced to life in prison, 223 were given 15 years and another 22 accused were given three years.

The court acquitted 115 others accused in the case.


Related Content

Breaking news
January 10, 2018
IDF troops search for culprits behind settler rabbi's death

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 6 - 20
    Beer Sheva
    11 - 19
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 8 - 15
    Jerusalem
    12 - 17
    Haifa
  • 10 - 24
    Elat
    11 - 19
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut