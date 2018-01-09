Egypt court jails 262 for offenses at 2013 Cairo sit-in

CAIRO - An Egyptian court jailed 262 people from three years to life on Tuesday for security-related offenses during a 2013 sit-in protest against the ousting of former president Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood, judicial sources said.



They were charged with causing the deaths of two policemen during clashes at al-Nahda square in Giza in southern Cairo, as well as other counts of attempted murder and vandalism.



Seventeen people were sentenced to life in prison, 223 were given 15 years and another 22 accused were given three years.



The court acquitted 115 others accused in the case.



