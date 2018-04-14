April 14 2018
|
Nisan, 29, 5778
|
Egypt court upholds life sentence against Brotherhood leader

By REUTERS
April 14, 2018 17:28
1 minute read.
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

CAIRO - An Egyptian court upheld on Saturday a life sentence against Mohamed Badie, the leader of the banned Muslim Brotherhood, over 2013 violence, judicial sources said.

The court of cassation, Egypt's top court, rejected an appeal by Badie and others against verdicts issued against them last May in the case known in local media as "the Rabaa Operations Room" trial.

The case relates to a sit-in in Rabaa to support ousted President Mohamed Mursi who hailed from the Muslim Brotherhood. The sit-in, which began after the army ousted Mursi following mass protests against his rule, was forcibly dispersed by security forces, leaving hundreds dead.

Badie and two others were sentenced to life imprisonment in the case, 15 others were sentenced to five years while 21 people were acquitted, sources said.

The defendants were charged with leading an illegally founded organization, plotting to stir chaos and publishing false news among other crimes.

Authorities outlawed the Brotherhood after Mursi was ousted, and arrested thousands of its supporters. They also dissolved its Freedom and Justice Party, which Mursi led.

Decisions made by the court of cassation are final and cannot be appealed. Saturday's life sentence is the third against Badie.


