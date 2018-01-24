Egypt presidential hopeful Khalid Ali withdraws from race

CAIRO - One of Egypt's last candidates in an upcoming presidential election announced he was halting his campaign and withdrawing from the race on Wednesday, saying conditions did not allow for a fair contest.



Rights lawyer Khaled Ali said at a news conference in Cairo: "We today announce our decision not to enter this race, and will not present our candidacy papers."



The announcement came a day after Egyptian authorities detained the last serious potential challenger to President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.



